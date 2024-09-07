Holley’s (HLLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Holley had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Holley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

