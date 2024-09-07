Holly G. Goughnour Sells 5,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

