Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.50), with a volume of 622,766 shares.
Home Reit Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a P/E ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
Home Reit Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
