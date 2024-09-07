Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $71.97 million and $6.29 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 182,894,253.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.39019413 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $9,463,011.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

