Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 270.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

