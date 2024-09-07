Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,543 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

