Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,894 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.