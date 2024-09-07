Howard Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

