Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $398.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $357.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.68 and a 200 day moving average of $347.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

