Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.41). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 505,026 shares.
Huntsworth Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £399.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.50.
About Huntsworth
Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.
