IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) PT Raised to $3.75

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:IGC opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

