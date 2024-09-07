IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) PT Raised to $3.75

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEMKT:IGC opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
About IGC Pharma
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IGC Pharma
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.