Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 29,606 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.2 %

EME stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,772. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

