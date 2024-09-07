Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 42,487 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.41. 3,227,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.