Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 38,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.74. 3,304,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,954. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

