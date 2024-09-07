Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $19.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,131.50. The company had a trading volume of 616,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,461. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,019.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.95.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

