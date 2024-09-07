Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Markel Group worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,412,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $21.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,533.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,567.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,546.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

