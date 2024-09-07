Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CMI traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.21. The company had a trading volume of 608,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average is $285.88.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.