Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 16,893 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

ALL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,542. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $191.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.