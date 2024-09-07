Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 754,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.85. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

