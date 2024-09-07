Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total transaction of $109,985.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,442.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total transaction of $109,985.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,442.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $2,367,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,804 shares of company stock worth $7,705,643. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Trading Down 5.1 %

PI stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $181.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.80 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.