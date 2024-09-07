Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.84 and last traded at $61.85. Approximately 173,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,451,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,189 shares of company stock worth $2,812,522. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,120,000 after buying an additional 196,440 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,769,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 17,460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after buying an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after buying an additional 1,101,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

