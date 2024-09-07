Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

XDSQ traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

