Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 338.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

