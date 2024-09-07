Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Insider Acquires 1,775 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) insider David Erwin Friedman acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $23,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,511 shares in the company, valued at $883,718.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 37.31. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,775,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,932,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,004,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 726,685 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

