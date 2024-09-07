Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Buys 63,600 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 63,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,860.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$17,710.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$98,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 201,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$792,681.00.

Shares of CFW traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.75 and a one year high of C$6.20.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.15. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of C$426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

