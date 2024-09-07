Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £19,500 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,641.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.88.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 206 ($2.71).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLG

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.