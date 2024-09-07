Insider Buying: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) CEO Acquires $1,057,280.00 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DYN opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

