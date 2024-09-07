Insider Selling: Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CEO Sells $21,332.80 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CEO Arshia Sarkhani sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $21,332.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

ASST opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 8.38. Asset Entities Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

