Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,962,500.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,285,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bristow Group Stock Performance
Shares of VTOL opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.00 and a beta of 1.31.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $359.75 million during the quarter.
Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
