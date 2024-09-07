Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,962,500.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,285,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTOL opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $359.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 294,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

