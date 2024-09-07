Insider Selling: Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $326.85 million, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYRN. Roth Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

