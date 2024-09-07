Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 6,599 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $287.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.69. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $202.55 and a 12 month high of $293.13.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,560,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.