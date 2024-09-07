Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $1,763,300.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,113,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,182,080.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,709,400.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,503,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,476,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,684,650.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $1,511,950.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

