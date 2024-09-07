Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $151,700.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44.

On Monday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.