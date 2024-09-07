Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) CEO Sells $2,310,720.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Entergy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

