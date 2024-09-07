Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $14,914.28 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $14,914.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $1,111,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 265,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 65,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

