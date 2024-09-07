inSure DeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $293,102.04 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $104.67 million and approximately $293,102.04 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00380382 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $333,096.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

