Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX) Trading Down 0.3%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 30,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRRX. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 6,315.1% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

