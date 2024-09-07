Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 3.34% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 120,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,672. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $516.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

