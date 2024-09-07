Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $360.05. 2,228,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

