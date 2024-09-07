Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 909,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 9.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $67,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 26,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,159. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $987.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

