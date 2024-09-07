Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 3,958 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. 286,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,285. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

