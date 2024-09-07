Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading 3% Higher

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.14). Approximately 434,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 230,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.05 ($0.13).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9. The stock has a market cap of £33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,010.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during scanning in the women's health sector; and ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound scan.

Featured Articles

