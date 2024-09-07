International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $120.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $109.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

