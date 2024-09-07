Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $6,997,607.19 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $615.12 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $638.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.43.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuit by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
