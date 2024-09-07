Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $615.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

