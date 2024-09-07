Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZT opened at $23.25 on Friday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

