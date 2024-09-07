IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IO Biotech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.50. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IO Biotech

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

