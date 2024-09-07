iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 5%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.06 and last traded at $65.50. 63,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 432,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $521,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

