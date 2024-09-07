iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,186 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.96 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

