iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Trimmed by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

